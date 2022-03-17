Djokovic, Russian players get French Open green light

Loading Asked whether or not Russian tennis gamers might be allowed to compete on the match within the gentle of the warfare in Ukraine, organisers mentioned they plan to stay to choices suspending Russia and ally Belarus however permitting their gamers to compete as impartial athletes. The seven teams that run the game around the globe have condemned the warfare, cancelled occasions in Russia and Belarus, kicked these two nations out of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup staff competitions, and introduced on March 1 that gamers from these nations might be allowed to compete in WTA, ATP and grand slam tournaments however not beneath the title or flag of Russia or Belarus. “We are holding this line,” mentioned Amelie Oudea-Castera, the French tennis federation director normal. Other sports activities, together with observe and subject, soccer and determine skating, have barred Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitors.

Wimbledon organisers are having conversations with the British government about whether Russian players should be allowed to compete on the grasscourt match this yr in the event that they don’t distance themselves from President Vladimir Putin. Oudea-Castera mentioned French organisers don’t plan to begin an in depth and individualised evaluation of gamers’ particular person conditions, which “can be extraordinarily dependent on the family situations experienced by each of them”. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev. Credit:AP Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the day Medvedev was assured of shifting atop the ATP rankings for the primary time whereas competing on the Mexico Open. “Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy,” Medvedev mentioned then. “By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries; I’ve been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro. It’s just not easy to hear all this news. … I’m all for peace.”