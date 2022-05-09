Sports
Djokovic says ‘special’ Alcaraz is a firm favourite for French Open | Tennis News – Times of India
World primary Novak Djokovic heaped reward on newly-crowned Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, saying that the Spanish teenager is a agency favorite for the French Open later this month.
Alcaraz introduced himself in Madrid when he performed with a sore ankle however nonetheless dispatched three high 5 gamers — Rafa Nadal, Djokovic and Alexander Zverev — en path to his second Masters title, simply days after his nineteenth birthday.
Djokovic described Alcaraz as a “complete player” and the “talk of the sport” after the Spaniard received a tour-leading fourth title of the yr.
“He definitely is special. Already he’s breaking a lot of records as a teenager, winning two Masters events this year, a couple of (ATP) 500s. So far he’s the best player in the world, no question, this year,” Djokovic instructed reporters in Rome.
“The way he was dealing with the pressure. I mean, in our match few days ago, how calm he was all the way… was impressive. He deserved to win the trophy.
“(At) Roland Garros, he is positively one of many important favourites, little doubt, although he has by no means reached the second week of a Grand Slam. With the whole lot just lately that he has achieved, he deserves to be one of many favourites.”
Alcaraz beating compatriot Nadal for the first in his career in the quarter-final in Madrid felt like the passing of the torch and the 21-times Grand Slam champion said he was happy Spain has a bright future in tennis.
“Everybody is aware of the quantity of confidence he has proper now, the extent that he can attain. (I’m) completely happy for him, completely happy as a result of we now have a tremendous participant in our nation for lots of years to return,” Nadal said.
“It’s all the time particular to win at residence. (It should) have been in all probability a really particular week for him.”
Alcaraz stated he’s skipping the Rome Masters to nurse his ankle harm to make sure he’s absolutely match for the French Open which begins on May 22.
Alcaraz introduced himself in Madrid when he performed with a sore ankle however nonetheless dispatched three high 5 gamers — Rafa Nadal, Djokovic and Alexander Zverev — en path to his second Masters title, simply days after his nineteenth birthday.
Djokovic described Alcaraz as a “complete player” and the “talk of the sport” after the Spaniard received a tour-leading fourth title of the yr.
“He definitely is special. Already he’s breaking a lot of records as a teenager, winning two Masters events this year, a couple of (ATP) 500s. So far he’s the best player in the world, no question, this year,” Djokovic instructed reporters in Rome.
“The way he was dealing with the pressure. I mean, in our match few days ago, how calm he was all the way… was impressive. He deserved to win the trophy.
“(At) Roland Garros, he is positively one of many important favourites, little doubt, although he has by no means reached the second week of a Grand Slam. With the whole lot just lately that he has achieved, he deserves to be one of many favourites.”
Alcaraz beating compatriot Nadal for the first in his career in the quarter-final in Madrid felt like the passing of the torch and the 21-times Grand Slam champion said he was happy Spain has a bright future in tennis.
“Everybody is aware of the quantity of confidence he has proper now, the extent that he can attain. (I’m) completely happy for him, completely happy as a result of we now have a tremendous participant in our nation for lots of years to return,” Nadal said.
“It’s all the time particular to win at residence. (It should) have been in all probability a really particular week for him.”
Alcaraz stated he’s skipping the Rome Masters to nurse his ankle harm to make sure he’s absolutely match for the French Open which begins on May 22.