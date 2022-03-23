Dmitry Medvedev Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

—



Here’s a take a look at the lifetime of former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Birth date: September 14, 1965

Birth place: Leningrad, USSR (now St. Petersburg, Russia)

Birth title: Dmitry Anatolyvich Medvedev

Father: Anatoly Medvedev, professor

Mother: Yulia Medvedeva, professor and tour information

Marriage: Svetlana (Linnik) Medvedeva (1989-present)

Children: Ilya

Education: Leningrad State University, legislation diploma, 1987; Leningrad State University, Ph.D. in legislation, 1990

Religion: Russian Orthodox

Grew up listening to black-market copies of seventies rock bands like Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple.

Worked in building and as a road cleaner throughout faculty.

1990-1999 – Teaches legislation at Leningrad State/St. Petersburg State University.

1990-1999 – Private legislation follow.

1991-1995 – Works as a authorized advisor to the St. Petersburg workplace of exterior affairs. The workplace is headed by Vladimir Putin.

1999 – Deputy Chief of Staff for Prime Minister Putin.

2000 – Runs Putin’s election marketing campaign.

2000-2001 and 2002-2008 – Chairman of Gazprom, a state-run pure fuel monopoly.

2003-2005 – President Putin’s chief of workers.

2005-2008 – First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

December 10, 2007 – Putin endorses Medvedev’s nomination because the United Russia Party’s candidate for the 2008 presidential elections.

December 11, 2007 – Says he’ll title Putin as his prime minister if elected.

March 2, 2008 – Is elected president of Russia with an estimated 70 p.c of the vote.

May 7, 2008 – Is sworn in as president of Russia in a ceremony held on the Kremlin.

August 26, 2008 – Recognizes the independence claims of two breakaway Georgian areas.

November 5, 2008 – In a nationwide handle, Medvedev declares the possible deployment of short-range missiles if the United States presses ahead with a missile defense shield in Europe.

November 14, 2008 – Medvedev backs away from prior risk of deploying short-range missiles.

November 27-November 28, 2008 – Travels to Central America and meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro and Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

April 1, 2009 – Medvedev and US President Barack Obama announce that their international locations will quickly start negotiations on decreasing their nuclear arsenals, based on a joint assertion from the 2 leaders.

April 8, 2010 – Medvedev and Obama signal a brand new nuclear arms treaty (START), slicing nuclear warheads held by every nation to 1,550.

August 24, 2011 – Meets with North Korean chief Kim Jong Il in jap Siberia to debate nuclear points, commerce and a proposed pure fuel pipeline.

September 24, 2011 – Calls on the ruling occasion, United Russia, to endorse Prime Minister Putin for president in 2012. Putin in flip means that Medvedev ought to take over the function of prime minister if the occasion wins parliamentary elections in December.

May 6, 2012 – Putin is sworn in as president and considered one of his first acts is to call Medvedev prime minister.

May 8, 2012 – Medvedev is accredited by the Duma to be the brand new prime minister.

February 13, 2016 – Speaking on the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Medvedev says the strained relationship between his country and the West could be described as “a new Cold War.”

August 2, 2017 – Following the signing of new US sanctions against Russia, Medvedev says any hope of improved relations between Washington and the Kremlin have “ended.”

May 7, 2018 – Putin nominates Medvedev to stay in place as prime minister.

January 15, 2020 – Medvedev declares the entire Russian government is resigning to clear the way in which for Putin’s proposed reforms.

January 16, 2020 – Is appointed to the function of deputy head of Russia’s Security Council.