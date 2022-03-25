DNA backlog to be cleared in 6 months, says Cele | News24

The DNA backlog on the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) might be cleared inside six months, says Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Cele provides progress has been made at two of the nation ‘ s greatest DNA FSLs in Cape Town and Pretoria.

He was visiting a number of police stations in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

He stated:

So much has been performed at each labs particularly in Cape Town which is the most important. All machines are working, 20 additional workers has been referred to as in; we aren’t working eight-hour shifts we’re working 16-hour shifts. We would’ve cherished to work 24 hours however they stated the machines must relaxation earlier than we get to the subsequent shift.

He added they had been lowering the excellent backlog and was virtually performed with it.

“We had given ourselves 18 months to address the backlog; the staff has given us six months, they anticipate the backlog to be resolved.”

The police made a dedication final yr it will vow to clamp down on gender-based violence circumstances and deal with the crippling forensic backlog of DNA samples which has been delaying justice for victims of violent crime.

By September 2021, the backlog exceeded 240 000 circumstances.

At the time, Cele stated Pretoria had a backlog of 137 849 DNA assessments whereas the determine for the Western Cape stood at 83 292.

On Thursday, Cele visited 10 police stations in KZN as a part of the Police Station Focus strategy.

He stated the stations had been within the prime 30 of probably the most crime-ridden areas within the nation.

“We will consolidate all the information of what we found at these police stations. We will be having a meeting with the police management on Friday to get a better understanding of what we can monitor from our side.”

