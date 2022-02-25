DNA evidence shows Hank the Tank didn’t work alone

toggle caption Bear League

Bear League

Turns out, Hank the Tank wasn’t on a one-bear crime spree — he had accomplices.

And due to DNA proof clearing his identify, Hank will not be killed or moved to a sanctuary.

Earlier, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) stated that the 500-pound bear was the offender in additional than two dozen dwelling break-ins round South Lake Tahoe, Calif., including that he was accountable for “152 reports of conflict behavior.”

On Thursday, nevertheless, they stated Hank wasn’t the one one accountable for the crimes.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, DNA samples present that at the very least two different bears have damaged into space houses.

“Identifying bears simply by their visible, physical characteristics can lead to misidentifying bears and therefore confusing management efforts,” CDFW officers stated in a press release. “The genetic information gleaned from our effort in the South Lake Tahoe area will assist CDFW by expanding its database of bear genetics and hopefully preventing future misidentification of bears.”

Given the brand new proof, officers say they’re now not planning to euthanize Hank if captured. Instead, wildlife specialists say their plan is to “trap, tag and work to relocate habituated bears.”

“All of these efforts are focused on keeping residents safe, and enabling safe and healthy conditions for these bears,” the company stated.

Hank is a “severely food-habituated bear,” the CDFW said, explaining that the time period merely implies that Hank has “lost its fear of people and is associating people with access to food.”

Hank’s fame shortly elevated as his story was shared throughout dozens of stories retailers over the previous couple of days. And South Lake Tahoe police are fed up with residents calling the division about Hank — sharing their opinions on how officers ought to deal with him, in keeping with San Francisco TV station ABC 7.

On Wednesday, the division posted a message to residents on Facebook urging them to cease calling the division concerning the bear.

“It’s time to talk. Please stop calling South Lake Tahoe Police to give your opinions about Hank,” the division wrote. “The SLTPD does not have a say in where Hank lands. Our local wildlife agencies are working together to find the best option for Hank.”

The Bear League, a neighborhood nonprofit that goals to guard bears, expressed its reduction of Hank not being euthanized on Facebook.

“Hank no longer has a death sentence hanging over him and he is no longer going to have his freedom taken away from him by sending him to a sanctuary,” the nonprofit wrote in a submit.

“We fully support this decision and are grateful for the investigation into the truth that was taken seriously by the experts within our CA DFW,” the submit provides.

The bear “has used its immense size and strength to break in and through front doors and garage doors” over roughly the previous seven months, the company stated.

NPR’s Bill Chappell contributed to this report.