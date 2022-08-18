DNA tests backlog, lack of translators among reasons why Limpopo court cases delayed – NPA | News24

The NPA in Limpopo says delays in finalising courtroom instances are primarily attributable to different role-players within the justice system.

A chief prosecutor was tasked to research the underlying issues and put interventions in place.

New items have been established to cope with crimes on the three border posts.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo believes the delays in concluding courtroom instances, together with gender-based violence (GBV) issues, are attributable to different role-players within the felony justice system.

The NPA’s director of public prosecutions, advocate Ivy Thenga, mentioned GBV instances – largely rape – have been usually delayed by the late processing of DNA checks, amongst others.

“We take these (GBV) cases very seriously. Yes, we have a backlog. Even when we are sitting here, there will be a court case of GBV somewhere. There is an issue of DNA. If we bring these matters before court [without DNA results], we will fail.

“We have many role-players in courtroom, together with interpreters. We must hunt for interpreters. Some overseas nationals declare they can’t converse English – even when they perceive it effectively – simply to delay the courtroom course of.

Thenga mentioned:

Most of the time, our prosecutors are prepared. Shortage of prosecutors might be one of many issues [causing the backlog], but it surely’s not the one factor.

Thenga mentioned a chief prosecutor had been tasked with probing the underlying issues in addition to implementing interventions to deal with the delay and the backlog of instances.

She mentioned an instance of a case being delayed was the case of Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane and her enterprise associate, Tebogo Mphuti.

The two ladies have been shot and killed in 2020, in a criminal offense allegedly masterminded by Makoena’s husband, Thabo Stanley Leshabane.

In the Polokwane High Court early this month, Leshabane advised the decide he was too sick to face trial, resulting in the postponement of the case. He has since been admitted for a psychological evaluation at his request.

Thenga, talking at a media briefing on Wednesday, mentioned the newly-established Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU) – made up of two senior State advocates, three junior State advocates, and a deputy director of public prosecutions – was now in operation.

The SCCU will work intently with the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and can undertake a prosecution-guided mannequin.

She additionally highlighted that two senior State advocates have been now serving underneath the Organised Crime Unit to deal with crimes on the three border posts.

“The Organised Crime Unit has been set up to deal with aggravated robberies, cash-in-transit offences, gang-related offences, illicit mining, and illicit cigarettes, drug dealing, and human trafficking,” Thenga mentioned.