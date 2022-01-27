Do I need a Covid-19 booster shot to travel to Spain?

Being absolutely vaccinated towards Covid-19 will not be sufficient for a lot of worldwide travellers to go to Spain from February 1st 2022.

Spanish authorities have followed the EU’s recommendations to Member States and up to date the nation’s journey guidelines relating to Covid-19 well being passes and required vaccinations, with the speedy unfold of the Omicron variant all over the world spurring the modifications.

The foremost change is that in case you accomplished your preliminary Covid-19 vaccination greater than 270 days in the past (round 9 months), you have to to point out you’ve had a Covid booster shot to have the ability to go to Spain in lots of instances.

This further dose must seem in your Covid well being go or vaccination certificates. EU Digital Covid Certificates will not be legitimate for journey as soon as 9 months have handed after vaccination.

Who doesn’t have to show they’ve had a Covid-19 booster shot to go to Spain?

Do these guidelines apply to all worldwide arrivals who had been absolutely vaccinated greater than 9 months in the past?

No. EU residents and any accompanying non-EU members of the family (even when the go to to Spain is for tourism), overseas residents of Spain and Spanish nationals are exempt from having to point out proof of a booster shot to enter the Spanish territory, even when they had been absolutely vaccinated greater than 270 days in the past. There are different people who find themselves exempt from this rule as listed on the Spanish health ministry website beneath “entry requirements for entry from Spain from third countries”, together with recurring EU residents.

In truth, they don’t have to point out proof of preliminary full Covid vaccination both.

READ ALSO: EU countries agree to simplify travel rules with Covid certificates

Instead, they have to present proof of a adverse PCR check taken inside the final 72 hours, a adverse antigen check taken 48 hours earlier than journey to Spain or a medical certificates proving restoration from Covid-19 within the final six months.

All worldwide travellers – EU and non-EU – who had been absolutely vaccinated towards Covid-19 lower than 270 days earlier than journey to Spain are additionally exempt from proving they’ve a booster shot to have the ability to enter the nation.

As lengthy as they had been absolutely vaccinated with an EMA or WHO-approved vaccine greater than 14 days in the past and fewer than 270 in the past, they will go to Spain. Spanish well being authorities additionally take into account individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 after which had one Covid-19 vaccine to be absolutely immunised.

It’s essential that your Covid well being go or vaccination certificates specifies all of the dates of your Covid vaccinations.

Spain additionally has a small checklist of ‘low-risk’ non-EU nations whose travellers don’t should show preliminary Covid vaccination or a booster shot; you possibly can examine the weekly updates here.

Who must show they’ve had a Covid-19 booster shot to go to Spain?

Non-EU travellers (who aren’t residents in Spain or with an EU member of the family) who had been absolutely vaccinated towards Covid-19 greater than 270 in the past might want to present proof of a Covid-19 booster shot to be able to go to Spain for non-essential functions corresponding to tourism.

For instance, this might embody American, British, Canadian, Australian or Russian vacationers who had been vaccinated greater than 270 days in the past however haven’t acquired their booster shot.

When the brand new guidelines kick in on February 1st 2022, it would first have an effect on non-EU vacationers who acquired their preliminary Covid vaccinations in May 2021 or earlier however haven’t acquired their reinforcement dose.