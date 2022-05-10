Americas

Do I Sound Funny to You? – Margins of Error – Podcast on CNN Audio




Look carefully at virtually something and also you’ll discover knowledge—plenty of it. But whenever you push previous the calculations, what are all these numbers actually saying about who we’re and what we consider? CNN’s Harry Enten is on a mission to search out out. This season on Margins of Error, Harry teases out large concepts like what accents say about the place we reside, how a lot cash it takes to be joyful, and whether or not the U.S. ought to lastly change to the metric system.

Do I Sound Funny to You?

Margins of Error

No one thinks they’ve an accent … nevertheless it seems all of us do. However, is it attainable our distinct methods of talking throughout the U.S. are disappearing? If so, what else is getting misplaced alongside the best way?  Harry Enten goes on a journey to search out out if conformity is affecting how we converse. Plus, prepare to listen to Harry with a wholly new accent!

May 3, 2022

