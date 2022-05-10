Do I Sound Funny to You? – Margins of Error – Podcast on CNN Audio

Do I Sound Funny to You? Margins of Error No one thinks they’ve an accent … nevertheless it seems all of us do. However, is it attainable our distinct methods of talking throughout the U.S. are disappearing? If so, what else is getting misplaced alongside the best way? Harry Enten goes on a journey to search out out if conformity is affecting how we converse. Plus, prepare to listen to Harry with a wholly new accent! May 3, 2022 40 minutes