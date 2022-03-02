‘Do not be misled by disinformation’ – Ukraine denies reports of racism against Africans | News24

Ukraine has denied studies of discrimination primarily based on race or nationality within the crossing of its borders.

This comes amid studies that African college students had been experiencing racial discrimination on the border whereas making an attempt to evacuate Ukraine.

Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor stated she was shocked to listen to of those studies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has requested the related businesses of Ukraine to step up assist to international residents, together with college students wishing to return house and has dismissed studies of racial discrimination as “disinformation”.

“However, do not be misled by Russian disinformation.

“There is not any discrimination primarily based on the race or nationality together with relating to the crossing of the state border by international residents. The first-come, first-served strategy utilized to all nationalities,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said in a statement released on Monday on foreign students in Ukraine.

This comes after social media was riddled with personal accounts of racial discrimination against African students attempting to evacuate Ukraine through its borders and trains.

Al Jazeera English reported on personal accounts, describing the evacuation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a hierarchy where Africans “had been final”.

"It looks like there is a hierarchy of Ukrainians first, Indians second, Africans final."

Minister of Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Naledi Pandor, said she was shocked to hear that African students trying to get through the Poland border were pushed to the back of the queue.

“I used to be [fairly] shocked this morning to get a message that African college students making an attempt to get by way of the Poland border had been being pushed to the again of the road as a result of they’re black and being denied entry within the queue place and this goes to show we proceed to undergo the terrible blight of racism,” Pandor said.

Pandor also said we “should not enable racism to be positioned on the finish of the queue in our consideration to human rights stating that it is very important sustain the battle for everyone to recognise the equality of each human being”.

On Monday, Pandor delivered the keynote address at the launch of South Africa’s candidature for the Human Rights Council for the period 2023 to 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Speaking on the issue of alleged racism against Africans in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Ukrainian government was doing “its finest to facilitate their passage on the state border which has turn into overwhelmed with the huge inflow of individuals fleeing Russia’s armed aggression”.

“Temporary volunteer help factors have been arrange on the border to supply international college students with meals and cater for different humanitarian wants,” the statement said.

The ministry further said it believed that as the active fighting continued, it was more secure at this time for foreign students to stay at their places of residence in Ukraine.

“We name on all states to demand from President Putin that he stops instantly his warfare towards Ukraine, which shall be one of the simplest ways to safe the protection and safety of their residents in Ukraine,” the assertion stated.

