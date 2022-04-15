Do not build on riverbanks and flood areas, eThekwini mayor tells affected communities | News24

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has urged one Durban neighborhood to chorus from constructing properties on riverbanks and areas liable to flooding.

This because the neighborhood battles for meals, shelter, clothes and primary companies.

He added protesting communities hindered efforts by the City to repair broken infrastructure.

Kaunda made the assertion whereas visiting the Mpola neighborhood in Durban on Thursday the place he engaged with media whereas inspecting a burst water pipe.

He was answering questions on Quarry Road/Palmiet River casual settlement residents who misplaced their properties and most of their belongings following heavy rains and flooding earlier this week.

The neighborhood doesn’t have correct infrastructure.

Kaunda mentioned the City had tried to take away residents from the world – and whereas many did transfer – he claimed those that stayed insisted on doing so due to close by work alternatives.

“We have removed others, some resisted, especially those by the riverbank. They said it is close to their workplaces.

“We can’t arrest individuals for that. They have a proper to dwell wherever they select. We are telling communities to not construct on riverbanks and flood areas when these incidents occurred, their properties are washed away, and lives are misplaced,” he told News24.

Kaunda conceded aging municipal structure had to be improved but insisted climate change was the key cause of the heavy rains and flooding.

“As a lot as I’m not an engineer, now we have seen how these floods attacked us. It had no boundaries, it was not transferring by way of roads and drainage programs. It was attacking from all corners of the town. We can’t say it’s on account of the infrastructure, however it was one thing we didn’t count on past our management.

“We are not denying the fact that we need to fix our infrastructure for the climate change conditions we experience as a city. We are on the eastern part of the world therefore many floods can be expected.”

He mentioned even prosperous areas with correct infrastructure have been affected.

“Even in affluent areas, where there is proper infrastructure and proper drainage systems, many houses were affected. There was mud sliding, with the soil moving entire properties.”

‘Stop protesting’

Kaunda urged communities to chorus from protesting and quite work with municipal officers to revive companies.

Large elements of Durban are nonetheless with out water, electrical energy or each. This after infrastructure was broken by the floods.

He made the feedback after protests on the M19 freeway, close to the Quarry Road/Palmiet River casual settlement.

He mentioned:

We wish to enchantment to neighborhood members to be affected person with us. This is a state of catastrophe. Blocking roads and burning tires is including extra pressure as a result of our groups want to come back in.

Kaunda mentioned President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in Inanda on Wednesday, had issue exiting the town.

“Our electricity team was meant to fix challenges in that area, but was unable to get inside. We had to get the assistance from police to unblock the roads and access the areas where we need to fix problems.

“We should not block our personal employees members who’re given the duty to unlock companies. There are people who find themselves mobilising the neighborhood to protest whereas we are attempting to sort things.”

