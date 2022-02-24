Do Not Fall In BJP Trap On Hijab Row: Rahul Gandhi To Karnataka Congress

The Congress will maintain public agitations to focus on the failures of the Karnataka authorities.

New Delhi:

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi in the present day requested social gathering leaders from Karnataka to not play into the palms of the BJP in its plans to polarize the state via the hijab problem. The BJP-ruled state – the place the row over using headscarves in instructional establishments has emerged as a divisive problem — is heading for meeting elections subsequent yr.

At a gathering with senior social gathering leaders from Karnataka — together with the leaders of the opposition in each homes of the state meeting, the social gathering’s state unit chief and different workplace bearers — Mr Gandhi requested that they deal with the core governance points. The Bommai authorities, he stated, has didn’t ship on these.

The Congress plans to carry a collection of public agitations to focus on the failures of the state’s BJP authorities, senior social gathering chief Randeep Surjewala stated after the closed-door assembly in Delhi.

The leaders have deliberate to focus on the cyrpto foreign money rip-off, 40 per cent corruption in authorities contracts, aside from lack of employment, rising costs and varied native points, he added.

“Now that the assembly polls are only 14 months away, those issues as preparation for the elections were deliberated upon,” Mr Surjewala advised reporters.

The mega assembly happened amid a division amongst senior leaders inside the state, who really feel the BJP is succeeding in polarising the individuals and the social gathering wants readability on this problem, particularly in view of the current hijab-related protests and violence.

Officially, the social gathering has not spoken a lot on the hijab problem, sustaining that the matter is pending within the courtroom.

Mr Gandhi had earlier spoken on slammed the controversy, saying the nation is “robbing the future of its daughters” by letting this are available the way in which of their training.

“Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate,” he had additionally tweeted, with the hashtag “#SaraswatiPuja”.

State Congress chief DK Shivkumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and different leaders have assured Mr Gandhi that if the Congress works collectively, it will be capable to succeed and defeat the BJP within the meeting elections due subsequent yr.