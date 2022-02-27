“Do Not Really Believe In Its Outcome”: Ukraine President On Russia Talks

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Zelensky issued the video after talking with Belarus chief.

Kyiv:

Ukraine chief Volodymyr Zelensky stated Sunday he was keen to “try” talks with Russia however was sceptical, as Kyiv and Moscow put together to fulfill at Ukraine’s border with Belarus on the fourth day of Russia’s invasion.

“I will be honest, as always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try,” Zelensky stated in a video tackle. He added that if there was a “chance” to finish struggle, he ought to participate within the talks.

Zelensky issued the video after talking with Belarus chief and Moscow ally Alexander Lukashenko.

Russian troops have attacked Ukraine from many instructions, together with from Belarusian territory, after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion within the early hours of Thursday.

Kyiv has refused to carry talks in Belarus — the place Moscow needs to fulfill — saying the nation was appearing as a launchpad for the invasion.

Earlier, Zelensky’s workplace stated Ukraine was keen to fulfill Russia at its border with Belarus close to the Pripyat River.

Belarusian state tv has stated the Ukrainian and Russian officers will meet on the Aleksandrovka and Vilcha border checkpoints.

Putin has stated {that a} Russian delegation was at the moment within the Belarusian metropolis of Gomel.

