‘Do or die’: Kambosos to face Haney at Rod Laver Arena in October rematch

Undisputed light-weight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on October 16.

Haney beat Kambosos via unanimous decision in June so as to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and turn out to be the primary undisputed champion on the weight for the reason that begin of the four-belt period.

The 23-year-old American eased to a one-sided victory in the first bout, however mentioned he was anticipating Kambosos to place up a more durable struggle within the rematch.

“I know George is going to come to fight, he’s going to give his all, even more than he did the first time,” Haney, who boasts a 28-0 report, informed a information convention.