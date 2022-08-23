‘Do or die’: Kambosos to face Haney at Rod Laver Arena in October rematch
Undisputed light-weight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on October 16.
Haney beat Kambosos via unanimous decision in June so as to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and turn out to be the primary undisputed champion on the weight for the reason that begin of the four-belt period.
The 23-year-old American eased to a one-sided victory in the first bout, however mentioned he was anticipating Kambosos to place up a more durable struggle within the rematch.
“I know George is going to come to fight, he’s going to give his all, even more than he did the first time,” Haney, who boasts a 28-0 report, informed a information convention.
“It’ll make for me to be able to showcase my skills even more, and it’ll be better this time around.”
Kambosos, whose defeat to Haney was his first in 21 fights, instructed that he would hold up his gloves if he did not win the rematch.
“I’m 29, this is do or die for me now,” Kambosos mentioned. “You will not see me – if I don’t overcome this fight – back in Australia fighting, you know, domestic guys. That’s not me.
“Everything I have, I’ll be putting into that ring and into my training, and God willing, I will be victorious.”