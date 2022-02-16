Do you fit in with your workplace culture? Share your story





Let’s face it: work is not only a technique to earn money and pay the payments. It’s additionally a tradition, with unstated guidelines to study. That’s true whether or not you are working from residence or in particular person. NPR’s worldwide podcast, Rough Translation, desires to listen to about your office tradition and the way you have discovered to navigate it. What are the office behaviors and guidelines of engagement that make your palms sweat – or simply depart you scratching your head?

Fill out the shape beneath or ship a voice memo to roughtranslation@npr.org, and we could also be in contact about that includes your story.

