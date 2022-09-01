Do you have Malware on your phone? Beware of THIS app, it steals money; take action now

Android cellphone customers ought to maintain themselves away from this PDF reader app which sends commercials to earn cash. Know all particulars about this nasty Android malware app.

You may need heard about this app or possibly will need to have used an identical sounding app – PDF reader app. We are speaking about this particular dodgy app named ‘PDF Reader – paperwork viewer’ by Fairy Games on Google Play Store, which has turn into an app of concern for all Android cellphone customers. According to cyber security firm Malwarebytes, a newly found adware pops up commercials in your Android smartphone even when the app shouldn’t be getting used. The worrying half is that it has been accessible on the Google Play Store since November 2021 and has over one million downloads.

Malwarebytes knowledgeable through a weblog that “A PDF reader found on Google Play with over one million downloads is aggressively displaying full screen ads, even when the app is not in use. More specifically, the reader is known as PDF reader – documents viewer, package name com.document.pdf.viewer. As a result, this aggressive behavior lands it in the realm of adware.”

This habits makes it tough to determine and take away the supply of the pop-up adverts on the gadget, that are bombarded on the consumer’s phone fairly steadily. Every single time an advert is proven on an Android gadget, the fraudsters behind this app earn a small amount of cash. Those minor earnings can add as much as an enormous quantity contemplating that over one million folks have downloaded it.

How does this PDF reader malware app work?

Once customers set up this nasty app, referred to as “PDF reader – documents viewer”, it takes a few hours earlier than beginning to present these adverts. Once the proprietor of the cellphone unlocks it to verify, it reveals up as a full-page advert. Shortly, one other advert within the type of a video reveals up afterwards, and it simply continues with extra adverts.

What ought to Android customers do