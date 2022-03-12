Do You Know What Shilpa Shetty Had For Breakfast? Read On

Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty have at all times motivated us to guide a wholesome life. She is a die-heart foodie. But the best way she manages to comply with a strict weight loss plan plan is commendable. The mom of two might comply with her coronary heart and dig in a wide range of dishes every so often however she stays loyal to her clear consuming habits. The actress likes to kickstart her day on a wholesome notice. At least that is what her latest Instagram Stories confirmed us at present. Shilpa has shared an image of her wholesome breakfast bowl and it was stuffed with yummy soaked oats. We may additionally spot blueberries and sliced ​​bananas within the dish. She captioned the picture with two hashtags “soaked oats” and “breakfast girl.”

Take a glance:

If Shilpa Shetty’s one bowl breakfast made you hungry, do try these one-bowl wholesome breakfast recipes:

This wholesome one-bowl recipe carries greens like lettuce, corn kernels, chickpeas tossed with dried cranberries. You can relish it within the morning or have it as a lightweight meal.

How lots of you like to dig in quinoa? This is a one-pot extremely nutritious recipe is for many who do not have a lot time to cook dinner up a correct meal. In this, candy potatoes are cooked with quinoa, some dry fruits and fragrant homely spices. Make this and revel in.

This recipe will add the much-needed wholesome quotient to your weight loss plan. You simply want 20 minutes to organize it. Cook this up at house and prime it with bananas, peanut butter, hazelnut unfold, nuts and seeds.

Are you somebody who loves rooster and is on the lookout for wholesome methods to put it aside? Well, this oats and rooster porridge might be your go-to possibility. You can garnish the dish with crunchy fried brown onions. It is wealthy in protein and has good style as properly.

Here’s displaying you an ideal technique to kick-start your day on a wholesome notice. This decadent breakfast bowl incorporates a heavenly mixture of recent berries, granola and crunchy nuts together with scrumptious cocoa. Just comply with this recipe and you might be good to go.

These wealthy and wholesome one-bowl recipes will make your day.

