Do you want to build a snowman? Then head to frozen Western Cape or Eastern Cape this weekend | News24

Snow watchers braved the chilly and hours of bumper-to-bumper visitors to expertise the snow at Matroosberg Nature Reserve in Ceres.

Two chilly fronts are anticipated to trigger moist and chilly situations within the Western and Eastern Cape.

Snow is predicted in elements of the Western Cape on Saturday.

High-lying areas within the Eastern Cape might expertise snow on Sunday.

If you need to construct a snowman, it is best to head to high-lying areas within the Western Cape and Eastern Cape this weekend.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), there is a chance that snow will fall in Sutherland and on the mountains round Worcester on Saturday.

On Sunday, elements of the Sneeuberg and Winterberg mountains within the Eastern Cape are more likely to expertise snowfall.

Two chilly fronts are anticipated to hit the Western Cape on Friday and Saturday, inflicting temperatures to plummet and leading to moist situations, in line with SAWS forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu.

On Friday, areas south of George are probably to expertise rainfall, with a 60% likelihood of showers and thundershowers. The remainder of the province has a 30% likelihood of showers, in line with Mahlangu.

High-lying areas within the province can count on bitterly chilly temperatures.

With the arrival of the second chilly entrance on Saturday, the western elements of the Western Cape could have a 60% likelihood of rainfall, and light-weight snow is predicted in elements of the province.

The moist situations are then anticipated to maneuver to the Eastern Cape. Parts of that province are anticipated to expertise a 30% likelihood of showers and thundershowers.

The rain will persist within the Western Cape into Sunday, and chilly temperatures are forecast for the Eastern Cape, bringing with it the promise of snow.