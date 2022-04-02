Docker heartache! Freo falls short in prelim

Fremantle’s 2022 marketing campaign has resulted in heartbreak, succumbing to minor premiers Adelaide by 14 factors in a preliminary closing thriller at Adelaide Oval.

Forced right into a hub earlier within the season, shedding 10 of their greatest gamers for a finals-shaping conflict in opposition to Melbourne and going lengthy parts of the season with out key gamers, the Dockers had already overcome a lot.

But this closing hurdle, a sudden loss of life closing in opposition to the AFLW benchmark, proved deadly.

Fremantle by no means led and spent a big chunks of the match chasing their battle-hardened opponents, the Crows destined for a house grand closing after prevailing 6.4 (40) to 4.2 (26).

Adelaide will face Melbourne at Adelaide Oval subsequent Saturday in what might mark the ultimate sport of competitors greats Erin Phillips of the Crows and Daisy Pearce of the Demons.

More to return.