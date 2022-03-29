Docker Mundy to miss AFL western derby

Fremantle veteran David Mundy will miss Sunday’s western derby after being pressured to remain within the AFL’s well being and security protocols, however ruckman Sean Darcy is an opportunity to play.

Mundy missed final week’s 10-point loss to St Kilda after being pressured into isolation, and the Dockers introduced on Tuesday the 36-year-old would stay within the well being and security protocols for longer.

Defender Brennan Cox additionally entered the well being and security protocols final week, however the Dockers did not give an replace on his availability.

Darcy injured his proper ankle in opposition to the Saints and is listed as a take a look at to tackle West Coast.

“Sean turned his ankle pretty sharply in the third quarter against the Saints,” Fremantle’s normal supervisor of soccer Peter Bell stated.

“There is a lot of swelling there and we will see how that progresses over the next couple of days, but there is a possibility that he will be available this week.”

Skipper Nat Fyfe underwent a small process on his again over the weekend, however no agency timeline has been set on his return.

Last week, Fyfe predicted the process would rule him out for between three to 6 weeks.

“He is going really well, he is upbeat and positive,” Bell stated.

“We will give it another couple of days before he will be assessed again on when he can commence running.

“At the time of the surgical procedure it was advised to us that it could be a few weeks earlier than he begins operating, after which a return to coach and play after that.”

Forward Matt Taberner (hamstring), Nathan Wilson (shoulder) and Josh Treacy (ankle) are all a chance to return.

Fremantle veteran Michael Walters appeared to injure his wrist against the Saints, but he wasn’t listed on the club’s injury list on Tuesday evening.

West Coast will assess Andrew Gaff (foot) and Jackson Nelson (knee) this week, but they haven’t given any word on the 12 players who were ruled out last week due to the COVID-19 protocols.

Oscar Allen (foot) and Jamie Cripps (pectoral) are still about four weeks away, with Dom Sheed set to miss another six to eight weeks.

Midfield bull Elliot Yeo may return in two weeks from a calf damage.