Dockers deputy rules out derby shake-up

Fremantle stand-in coach Jaymie Graham will not attempt to reinvent the wheel when he steps into the recent seat for the AFL derby with West Coast.

Graham has taken the reins from Justin Longmuir for the round-three assembly at Optus Stadium on Sunday, with the senior coach sidelined by means of well being and security protocols.

“You’ve got to be yourself as far as the way you present to the group and your own personality, but we’ve got systems and behaviours and a style of play that we want to produce,” Graham mentioned.

“That won’t change just because of one week of JL not being here.

“We’ve deliberate for one thing like this to occur all through this loopy, bizarre season.

“I’m grateful that the club have put some trust in me to take this opportunity but really it’s a collaborative approach with all our coaching group and all our staff.”

Longmuir will probably be allowed to dial into the Fremantle coaches’ field from a distant location, as Carlton’s Michael Voss did in spherical two.

Graham’s transfer into the Dockers’ lead function means the previous West Coast ruckman and assistant coach will turn into the primary man to teach each West Australian golf equipment in a aggressive match.

The 39-year-old stood in for Adam Simpson for one match in 2018, steering the Eagles to a win over the Western Bulldogs.

Graham, who’s broadly considered as a senior coach in ready and went by means of the choice course of at Collingwood final 12 months, does not see this week as an audition.

“It’s a set of circumstances,” Graham mentioned.

“Like anything in life, you have experiences along the way.

“But that is only a nice alternative for our membership, who’ve actually been engaged on their trademark and behaviours.

“We’ve got one of our main leaders not around … and it’s a good test for our maturity as a club.”

Graham confirmed Fremantle’s No.10 draft decide Neil Erasmus will make his AFL debut within the derby cauldron.

Ruckman Sean Darcy (ankle) and midfielder Caleb Serong (knee) will probably be given each probability to show their health earlier than the workforce is known as on Saturday.

Veteran midfielder David Mundy is the one Dockers participant dominated out of the derby by means of well being and security protocols at this stage and captain Nat Fyfe (again) continues to be sidelined.