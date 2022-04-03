Dockers dominate with 55-point derby demolition
The margin might have been worse if not for late targets to Kennedy and Jack Darling who had not been given a lot to work with all through the match.
The win marks a change in fortunes for the 2 golf equipment after an 11-game streak for the Eagles was ended final yr.
West Coast has had a horrible begin to the season as damage and COVID-19 well being and security protocols have left their workforce choices in disarray.
Thirteen gamers got here in for the Eagles on Sunday one week after the workforce was compelled to make 14 modifications as a result of COVID-19 isolation guidelines.
Rushed behind rule within the highlight
Dockers defender Luke Ryan was confused after dashing the ball behind the objective line within the third quarter whereas underneath strain solely to get pinged by the umpires for having prior alternative to dispose the ball.
His protest was met with a 50-metre penalty that was simply transformed by Nelson, for his second-ever objective.
In the final quarter Eagles defender Harry Edwards obtained pulled up on the identical rule after tapping the ball by means of the sticks with none strain from Fremantle.
Sheppard’s farewell
Retired Eagle Brad Sheppard was given a send-off with a lap of honour round Optus Stadium earlier than the bouncedown.
Sheppard had a key position within the Eagles 2018 flag-run however missed out on enjoying within the Grand Final as a result of a hamstring pressure within the qualifying ultimate.
The 30-year-old was compelled into retirement after a number of concussions put a questionmark over his long-term well being if he had been to maintain enjoying.
GOALS
West Coast: Kennedy 2, Darling, Naitanui, Nelson, Petruccelle, Ryan. Fremantle: Taberner 3 Frederick, Lobb, Schultz 2, Acres, Banfield, Colyer, O’Driscoll, Switkowski, Walters.
BEST
West Coast: Hurn, McGovern, Gaff, Naitanui, Naish Fremantle: Schultz, Brayshaw, Chapman, Clark, Meek, Frederick
