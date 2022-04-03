Dockers dominate with 55-point derby demolition

The margin might have been worse if not for late targets to Kennedy and Jack Darling who had not been given a lot to work with all through the match.

The win marks a change in fortunes for the 2 golf equipment after an 11-game streak for the Eagles was ended final yr.

West Coast has had a horrible begin to the season as damage and COVID-19 well being and security protocols have left their workforce choices in disarray.

Thirteen gamers got here in for the Eagles on Sunday one week after the workforce was compelled to make 14 modifications as a result of COVID-19 isolation guidelines.

Rushed behind rule within the highlight