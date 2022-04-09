Dockers just getting started as consistency finally arrives

Fremantle have recorded their greatest begin to a season since 2015 and stand-in coach Jaymie Graham believes they nonetheless have huge room for enchancment following their 34-point win over Greater Western Sydney.

The 13.10 (88) to eight.6 (54) victory got here after the Dockers kicked six unanswered objectives through the closing quarter.

Graham stated the younger group had taken vital steps ahead within the first month of the season.

“There’s still plenty of growth. We are a young group,” Graham stated.

“It helped having Dave (Mundy) back with a bit of maturity and experience in there. We’ve been looking for consistency. It’s something that came out of last year.

“Even this year we haven’t been consistent over four quarters. That can come with a young group of players.

Camera Icon Fremantle’s Brennan Cox is tackled by GWS forward Bobby Hill. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

“But in the last couple of weeks, and in particular tonight against GWS who have got plenty of talent are actually playing some good footy, we felt the boys really stepped up.

“In the last quarter, when the game was up for grabs, the boys stood up which was really pleasing.”

Fremantle’s begin has come regardless of captain Nat Fyfe not enjoying and coach Justin Longmuir being in COVID protocols for the previous two video games. Longmuir will depart isolation on Sunday.

Camera Icon Fremantle’s Michael Walters is tackled by GWS’s Lachie Whitfield. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

Gold Coast recruit Will Brodie had a career-high 36 disposals and 6 clearances whereas teenager Nathan O’Driscoll kicked two objectives from 20 disposals.

The Dockers misplaced key defender Alex Pearce within the warm-up when he damage his ankle and the membership determined to not take any dangers. James Aish additionally damage his ankle however Graham wasn’t involved.

An extraordinary free-kick rely which Fremantle gained 42-16 was one of many standout options of the match.

GWS coach Leon Cameron stated that wanted additional investigation.

“It’s a bit of a discrepancy, minus 26 which is probably unusual to happen in a game of footy,” Cameron stated.

Camera Icon Fremantle’s Luke Ryan takes a powerful mark. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

“It’s hard to comment when you’re coaching from the bench, but we have to put up our hands. I saw some undisciplined acts from us and that’s disappointing because it gets you on the back foot.

“You can’t defend that because a free kick that gets reversed or when there’s a poor free kick and they go straight away, that’s cost us. If you look closely, their last four or five goals were on the back of some of our free kicks.

“There’ll be some we’ll question but we need to take responsibility for where we’re at.”