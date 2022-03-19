Dockers through to prelim final after spoiling Kangaroos’ home advantage
“We got the game looking like we wanted it to look, we controlled the contest, we controlled the territory and gave ourselves a chance to control the scoreboard but just needed a few more through the big sticks,” he mentioned.
The momentum swung within the second because the Dockers gained extra management. Gabby O’Sullivan booted a powerful aim from 35 metres out and Dana East slotted their third.
Sophie Abbatangelo steadied the ship for the Kangaroos, and Tahlia Randall added to their struggle again with a aim on her fiftieth AFLW recreation.
Gemma Houghton booted a response from the Dockers, assisted by Ebony Antonio, to snap again the lead, adopted by teammate Hayley Miller including to their margin.
Fremantle led by 9 factors on the important break regardless of the Kangaroos main the within 50 rely.
The Kangaroos dominated territory early within the third, however Fremantle discovered a approach inside 50 and Mikayla Hyde prolonged their lead, and opened the floodgates for Bianca Webb and Aine Tighe to observe.
The numbers had been nearly even, tackles and contested possessions had been very related, however the Kangaroos had been panicked of their ahead 50, proving detrimental because the Dockers took a 25-point lead into the ultimate time period.
Kangaroos skipper Emma Kearney got here out firing, aiding Jasmine Garner to an important aim, whereas Ashleigh Riddell stored up momentum from final week’s record-breaking disposal numbers.
Kara Antonio rapidly responded to maintain the Dockers’ lead, furthered by Hyde as a pissed off North Melbourne camp scrambled to hurry up play.
Antonio delivered the ball to her spouse, Ebony, who soared one via to present them a 38-point lead and their tickets to a second AFLW preliminary last.
GOALS
Fremantle: Roux, O’Sullivan, East, Houghton, Miller, Hyde (2), Webb, Tighe, Okay. Antonio, E. Antonio.
North Melbourne: Gavalas, Abbatangelo, Randall, Garner.
BEST
Fremantle: Bowers, Miller, O’Sullivan, Verrier, Cuthbertson.
North Melbourne: Riddell, Bateman, Ashmore, Garner, Bruton, Kearney.
INJURIES
Fremantle: Wielstra (ankle).
North Melbourne: Rennie (concussion).