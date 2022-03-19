Dockers through to prelim final after spoiling Kangaroos’ home advantage

Jessica Low spoils a mark from Sophie Abbatangelo. Credit:Getty Images

“We got the game looking like we wanted it to look, we controlled the contest, we controlled the territory and gave ourselves a chance to control the scoreboard but just needed a few more through the big sticks,” he mentioned.

The momentum swung within the second because the Dockers gained extra management. Gabby O’Sullivan booted a powerful aim from 35 metres out and Dana East slotted their third.

Sophie Abbatangelo steadied the ship for the Kangaroos, and Tahlia Randall added to their struggle again with a aim on her fiftieth AFLW recreation.

Gemma Houghton booted a response from the Dockers, assisted by Ebony Antonio, to snap again the lead, adopted by teammate Hayley Miller including to their margin.