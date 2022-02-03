Doctor takes HPCSA to court in bid to force a hearing, four years after charged | News24

A physician, who dissuaded a girl from terminating a being pregnant in 2016, has taken his case to courtroom.

The physician is searching for to compel the HPCSA to carry a listening to.

He says he can not full his coaching and observe medication with out the listening to’s verdict.

A physician, who allegedly dissuaded a girl from terminating her being pregnant, has taken the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) to courtroom in an try to pressure it to carry a disciplinary listening to.

The matter was taken to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The evaluation software seeks to pressure the HPCSA to return to a verdict, in order that Dr Jacques de Vos can full his medical coaching and observe as a health care provider.

The HPCSA had not commented on the time of publication.

De Vos was charged with unprofessional conduct for performing outdoors the norms and requirements set out for his occupation.

At the time of the transgression, in December 2016, De Vos was working as an intern at 2 Military Hospital.

He allegedly likened the termination of being pregnant to the “killing of a human being”.

While the method has been below method on the HPCSA, De Vos has been barred from finishing his group service. He can not observe as a health care provider in each the private and non-private sectors with out finishing it.

De Vos is a member of the pro-life organisation, Doctors for Life International. The organisation has been supporting him with fundraising.

“For the past three and a half years, the HPCSA has been delaying the hearing against him, applied for postponements, and unilaterally withdrew the charges against Dr De Vos only to reinstate it almost a year later,” stated Doctors for Life in an announcement.

De Vos pleaded not responsible to the cost in 2019, however a listening to has but to be convened, stated his lawyer, Martus de Wet.

Covid-19 initially delayed it, however De Wet claims the HPCSA is now not keen to proceed with the case.

“According to South African law, if someone enters into a plea, they are entitled to a verdict,” stated De Wet.

Because his consumer has been “severely prejudiced” for a number of years, it was determined to method the courts for reduction, stated De Wet.

“We are of the view that he should be allowed to proceed with community service. If this is not completed, he can’t practice, and his career is put on hold. He hasn’t been able to earn an income as a result,” defined De Wet.

Without this verdict, De Vos’ profession stays in limbo as a result of he can not obtain a medical practitioner quantity, Doctors for Life declare.

Judgment within the case has been reserved, with De Wet hopeful that the end result will probably be heard inside the subsequent three months.

