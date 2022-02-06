Doctors dismiss mum’s lump as blocked milk duct

A mum who died after giving delivery to her second little one was informed she simply had a blocked milk duct till a lump she found saved rising.

A mum was informed she simply had a blocked milk duct, earlier than medical doctors discovered terminal breast most cancers, her grieving brother has revealed.

Doctors dismissed Sophie Collins, when she was struggling with essentially the most aggressive type of the illness, and died in her twenties.

The single mum from Kent within the UK, died aged 26 on January 19, simply 13 months after being identified with breast most cancers when pregnant together with her second child, The Sun studies.

She spent her last months doing all she may to warn different younger girls that breast most cancers can have an effect on them, too.

Now her heartbroken brother is telling his sister’s story, persevering with her legacy of utilizing her personal sickness to lift consciousness.

Matthew Collins, aged 30, says: “Sophie was a wonderful person. Cheerful, kind and brave. She was very funny and could make me cry with laughter.

“Growing up, we were always inseparable. But after our dad died of lymphoma cancer, when I was 14 and she was ten, that shared experience of losing a parent at a young age, bonded us even closer than before.”

In September 2020, Sophie was already a mum to Daisy and was anticipating her second little one. One day, when getting out of the bathtub, she seen a lump bulging above her towel, on the high of her left breast.

Matthew recollects: “She talked to our mum and to me about it, and we both advised her to see a GP.

“But because she was so young, and also because she was ten weeks pregnant with her second daughter at the time, her doctor dismissed the lump as merely being a blocked milk duct, sending her away with advice to massage it in warm water.”

When the lump bought larger, Sophie insisted on a second opinion, and was then referred to a breast specialist.

This finally led to her prognosis with stage three Triple Negative Breast Cancer, thought-about essentially the most aggressive type of the illness.

In January 2021, Sophie’s left breast was eliminated. Biopsies then discovered that at the very least 14 close by lymph nodes have been additionally cancerous.

Matthew says: “At the end of March 2021, when she was almost full term with her pregnancy, she had her first round of chemotherapy, having been previously assured that it wouldn’t harm her unborn baby.

“She gave birth to Delilah on April 14 2021. A few days later, doctors did a scan to ascertain whether her cancer had spread, which found tumours in her collar bone.”

Sophie, who beforehand labored as a housekeeper at a TraveLodge, was then informed that her most cancers was incurable and terminal.

She began posting about her most cancers journey on social media, initially seeing it as a method of hold household and associates updated together with her well being.

But her messages additionally reached many others, and she or he was quickly receiving emails from strangers, together with different younger girls terrified after discovering a lump in their breasts.

Brave battle

Matthew says: “Sophie broke the news that she had cancer to everyone she knew, on Facebook, because she knew was going to lose her hair and she wanted to pre-empt awkward questions.

“After that very first post, she got a message from a complete stranger, a young woman, asking what a cancerous lump looks like, and how does it feel, because she herself had found a lump.

“Sophie answered her questions, advising the girl to go to the doctor. That girl ended up getting her lump tested and she got the all clear.

“From then it just took off. Sophie was getting messages from other young women every day, asking about her experience and begging her for advice.”

“Daisy and Delilah became her strength. All she wanted was more time with her babies. She knew what she wanted and wasn’t prepared to settle.”

Tragically, regardless of rounds of intense chemotherapy designed to sluggish the progress of Sophie’s illness and provides her extra time, over the subsequent months her illness unfold remorselessly, to her backbone, hips, again and chest.

Matthew mentioned: “In September 2021, she finished her chemo, only to be told just three weeks later that the treatment hadn’t worked.

“It was an awful blow for her, and for everyone who loved her.”

Matthew, who works as a visible merchandiser, arrange a fundraising web page to take his sister and his nieces to EuroDisney.

‘Robbed of mum’

Sadly, Sophie was by no means properly sufficient to go, however the cash was used for days out and enjoyable experiences for the women.

Sophie was supported throughout her sickness by the charity Mummy’s Star — the one charity within the UK and Ireland devoted to girls and their households identified with most cancers throughout being pregnant or inside 12 months of giving delivery.

For her funeral service, she requested no flowers, asking as a substitute for donations to the charity.

Daughters Daisy, now three, and Delilah, now eight months, are being cared for by their separate dads.

Matthew says: “Our hearts are just breaking for Sophie’s girls. They have been robbed of a mummy who would do anything for them. But they should be so proud her.

“Since Sophie died, so many people have messaged us to say that they were followed her posts, commenting on what a lovely and brave person she was. A real fighter. And my God did she fight till her last breath.

“We are a very close family. Sophie’s passing leaves a huge empty space in our hearts. But we are so very proud of the wonderful woman that she was.

“Even though her time and energy was limited and so precious, she gave it up to support and advise other young women. That says everything about her.”

Know the signs of breast cancer and bear in mind to examine your self repeatedly to identify any adjustments.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission