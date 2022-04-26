Documents, hazardous waste among SAPS material dumped in Cape Town field | News24

Police supplies had been discovered on an open area.

Police are investigating after SA Police Service materials was dumped in a area in Steenberg.

The materials included previous paperwork, gloves and dangerous waste disposal luggage.

No case dockets had been discarded.

Case dockets weren’t among the many SA Police Service materials discovered dumped on an open area in Steenberg, Cape Town.

On Monday, a neighborhood councillor raised the alarm after the fabric, which was from the Steenberg police station, was discovered.

Provincial police investigated the invention and located that dockets weren’t amongst it, in line with Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Potelwa mentioned the investigation would proceed:

Part of what the investigation will look into might be whether or not any SAPS directives on the disposal of waste materials have been flouted. Further statements might be obtained from the Steenberg SAPS administration and personnel.

Potelwa added that the discarded gadgets included unused gloves from state-issue investigation kits, hazardous waste materials disposal luggage, torn paper and previous paperwork.

She added that if the investigation uncovers that anybody flouted police protocols on the disposal of waste materials, motion might be taken.

“Once the investigation is finalised, [Western Cape police commissioner] Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile assures the community of Steenberg that the outcome will be made public.”

