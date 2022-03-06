‘Does it smell like Ukrainian blood?’ Shell under fire after buying cut-price Russian oil | Fin24

After taking a barrage of criticism for purchasing a cargo of Russian crude, Europe’s largest oil firm Shell says it’s navigating the market with authorities steering.

“We will continue to choose alternatives to Russian oil wherever possible, but this cannot happen overnight because of how significant Russia is to global supply,” Shell mentioned in an announcement on Saturday. “We have been in intense talks with governments and continue to follow their guidance around this issue of security of supply.”

Shell, which is predicated in London, didn’t specify which governments it had been talking to. An official on the UK’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy declined to remark.

Shell bought a cargo of Urals crude oil from Trafigura Group on Friday, at a file low cost to benchmark costs in a sign that main consumers will doubtless proceed to make purchases of Russia’s power merchandise regardless of its more and more lethal battle towards Ukraine.

The deal additionally underlined the stark state of affairs dealing with European and world power consumers. They must work out easy methods to take care of the potential lack of one of many market’s high suppliers, as a raft self-sanctioning successfully removes Russian product as an possibility.

The buy sparked intense criticism; Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter to ask the corporate whether or not Russian oil smelt like “Ukrainian blood for you?”

For its half Shell, which moved to divest its stake within the Sakhalin-2 LNG challenge quickly after Russia invaded Ukraine, has mentioned it is going to donate earnings from its Russian enterprise to humanitarian support companies.

“Without an uninterrupted supply of crude oil to refineries, the energy industry cannot assure continued provision of essential products to people across Europe over the weeks ahead,” it mentioned. “Cargoes from alternative sources would not have arrived in time to avoid disruptions to market supply.”