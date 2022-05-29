Does the future of education in Peru lie in programming? This Peruvian edtech startup is betting on it – Latin America Reports

This article was initially printed by Diego López Marina on Peru Reports, a sister publication.

In 2018, when Maria del Mar Velez based the Peruvian startup Crack The Code, she had one factor clear: her mission was to rework schooling in Latin America by coaching kids programming languages. In the following 5 years, she believes will probably be as essential for achievement in enterprise as realizing English.

“There will come a time, five years from now, where programming education is going to be obvious and necessary. Parents must realize that these will be crucial skills that will open doors for their children and that not all time on a computer is bad,” Velez stated in an interview with Peru Reports.

“English is necessary and I feel that this is the ‘English of the future,’” stated the CEO of the startup primarily based in Lima, Peru. “A child can change the family income, then a city, a country, a region.”

Crack The Code focuses on on-line programming programs for kids and youngsters. So far this 12 months the corporate counts 55 collaborators, 1,300 lively college students in additional than 21 international locations and was chosen by HolonIQ as one of many 100 most promising Edtech companies within the area.

In 2018, Velez invested all her financial savings to create Crack The Code and began the enterprise with simply 20 college students. But she had a transparent goal: “to undertake something that has a social impact and not only economic results.”

“We give access to low-income children with scholarships, but also being profitable and growing throughout the region. We have made alliances with foundations and NGOs to reach public schools,” she stated.

Children studying programming with Crack The Code. Image courtesy of Crack The Code.



According to Velez, Crack The Code seeks to fight technological illiteracy, empower its college students to be creators of expertise and have the instruments to reap the benefits of alternatives sooner or later, the place engineers might be more and more needed.

Peru nonetheless faces nice challenges in advancing its schooling system and expertise sector. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Education, 60% of academic establishments do not need enough technological tools, 79% of faculties do not need entry to the Internet and 55% of academics don’t have the talents to make use of digital applied sciences within the classroom.

Despite the technological hole, Peru presently has round 20 edtech firms that, in 2020, obtained greater than USD $20 million in financing from nationwide and overseas buyers, in keeping with an analysis by Hero Startup.

“At Crack The Code we seek to complement traditional education, but in a way that children have fun learning and become experts,” Velez stated.

“Learning programming gives you a logical structure to solve problems in different and creative ways,” she added.

How Crack The Code works with kids

Crack The Code has an academic and pedagogical innovation crew that develops methods and adapts platforms to show lessons, in keeping with the CEO.

“Continuous innovation is very important. It must be taught through technological platforms to improve the educational experience. On the other hand, we have the content, which must constantly evolve, reflecting what our students ask for and want,” she stated.

Learning to program with Minecraft. Image courtesy of Crack The Code.

Crack The Code has programs to create video video games, programs for youngster programmers, video modifying and different lessons on design and creativity, together with their widespread “learn to program with Minecraft” course.

“Perhaps in a year we will release a crypto or blockchain course for children. Who knows? But we don’t want to overwhelm them either, because you have to start with the basics and gradually evolve,” she stated.

The firm’s academics are all engineering college students of their final years of college who “love their career and at the same time need an economic income while they study.”

“They want to share their passion and spread the love of technology to children,” she assured.

Velez defined that after hiring the academics, they practice them, pay them for that coaching, and at last pay them for hours to show.

“It’s a win-win,” she assured.

Peru’s outlook with EdTech

According to Velez, with the pandemic there was a “boom of EdTech startups in Peru,” as a result of “there is a great need to correct educational problems.”

“We love to see more and more startups that generate impact in Peru.”

María del Mar Vélez. Image courtesy of Crack The Code

And the corporate is seeing some traction. In December of final 12 months, Crack The Code raised $2.7 million in financing from Kaszek Ventures.

“It is an achievement to have earned the seal of approval from Kaszek, which is the number one fund in the region. That means that we show the country and the world that we have something valuable and that we are on the way to enhancing it,” she stated.

Velez stated that Crack The Code “continues to grow a lot in Peru,” however they’re additionally “expanding to other Latin American countries, including Mexico, Colombia, and Central America.”

“We do webinars with schools, partnerships with technology companies, we give benefits to workers of large companies and we help with marketing,” she instructed Peru Reports.

For this 12 months, Velez commented that they goal to “triple last year’s income and have 6,000 more active students by December.”

“We want to continue creating awareness of why this is important and has the power to change lives and families,” she concluded.

Sabrina Seltzer, Transfer and Entrepreneurship Leader at Tecnológico de Monterrey, one of many largest engineering universities in Latin America, said in 2022 that Peru is shaping up as a rustic with an ed-tech ecosystem with nice potential, with different notable firms together with Silabuz, Luteach, Code en mi Cole, uDocz, Ipluton, Wempo Academy, Musa and Queestudiar.

“In all startups we are always looking for engineers and there will come a time when universities will require programming knowledge from students. Technology is here to stay and therefore, from now on, we help to find a positive way to work with it and with our children”, Velez added.