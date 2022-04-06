Does this video show a very ‘fluffy crocodile’ disguised as a dog? Netizens think so

The videos displaying the completely different antics of canines are sometimes tremendous fun to observe. Those are additionally the movies that will nearly instantly uplift individuals’s moods. Just like this share on Reddit that reveals a really goofy canine. What is attention-grabbing is that netizens are ‘convinced’ that it’s not a canine however a ‘fluffy crocodile’ disguised as a pooch.

The video is shared with a easy caption. “The fluffiest crocodile I’ve ever seen,” it reads. The video opens to indicate the canine mendacity on its again on a sofa. We received’t give away every little thing, so check out what occurs subsequent.

The video has been posted about 16 hours in the past. Since being shared, the put up has gathered greater than 5,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback. Many additionally wrote how they completely beloved the video.

“Alright my day has been made thank you,” wrote a Reddit consumer. They additionally acquired a reply from the unique poster. “Sassie says, ‘Happy to help, now let me chomp your arm’,” they wrote. “Floofigator,” joked one other. “Goodness that dog is adorable. Please give exactly 247 kisses from me. Thank you,” shared a 3rd.

