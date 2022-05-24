Dog accompanies kid to his second grade reading class. Watch cute video

Dogs are such fantastic animals that make life value residing. Not solely do they bathe a lot love and affection on their people, canine additionally serve a wide range of roles reminiscent of being a remedy canine. It is heartwarming to see movies of canine helping people. Like this video posted on Instagram that reveals a remedy canine being current in a second grade studying class. The video is actually lovable to look at.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account charliethetherapy. The video reveals the canine accompanying a boy named Benjamin to his second grade studying class. While the trainer is heard studying out a narrative, all the children are gathered beside the canine and are petting it. Posted on May 12, it’s got greater than 3,500 views thus far.

“Being a Reading Dog is lots of fun. I get to help children enjoy reading books. On this particular day, the teacher is reading the story first, then the children read to me. I also get lots of love and attention. This is my Benjamin’s second grade class,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the vide under:

“What a great job you are doing Charlie,” commented an Instagram person. “So sweet! So much love,” wrote one other. “Charlie loves all of his reading friends! What a good boy,” posted a 3rd.

The canine named Charlie is an authorized remedy canine. It has 22,000 followers on Instagram.

What are your ideas about this lovable remedy canine?