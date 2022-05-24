Trending Stories

Dog accompanies kid to his second grade reading class. Watch cute video

Photo of The Wall The Wall42 mins ago
0 1 minute read


Dogs are such fantastic animals that make life value residing. Not solely do they bathe a lot love and affection on their people, canine additionally serve a wide range of roles reminiscent of being a remedy canine. It is heartwarming to see movies of canine helping people. Like this video posted on Instagram that reveals a remedy canine being current in a second grade studying class. The video is actually lovable to look at.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account charliethetherapy. The video reveals the canine accompanying a boy named Benjamin to his second grade studying class. While the trainer is heard studying out a narrative, all the children are gathered beside the canine and are petting it. Posted on May 12, it’s got greater than 3,500 views thus far.

“Being a Reading Dog is lots of fun. I get to help children enjoy reading books. On this particular day, the teacher is reading the story first, then the children read to me. I also get lots of love and attention. This is my Benjamin’s second grade class,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the vide under:

“What a great job you are doing Charlie,” commented an Instagram person. “So sweet! So much love,” wrote one other. “Charlie loves all of his reading friends! What a good boy,” posted a 3rd.

The canine named Charlie is an authorized remedy canine. It has 22,000 followers on Instagram.

What are your ideas about this lovable remedy canine?


Close Story



Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall42 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button