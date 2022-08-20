Dog accompanies man delivering pizza. Video makes people say ‘true friendship’

A video of a person delivering meals alongside together with his canine has become a supply of happiness for netizens. Posted on Instagram, the viral video has left individuals smiling. The great video reveals the duo delivering pizza. There is an opportunity that the candy video will win you over too.

Instagram person who goes by beanbag_jr posted the video. Alongside, in addition they shared an in depth caption. “This is what a true friendship looks like. No matter the time, this dog will always come with him to ensure his safety. This cute delivery guy’s name is Jack he always goes with this guy for delivery. He is such a dedicated employee 10/10 for his service and fast delivery,” they added.

Take a have a look at the great video:

The video has been posted final month. Since being shared, the clip has accrued over 1.3 million views and the numbers are shortly growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous sorts of love-filled feedback.

“I hope the dog received a treat and the guy a tip,” shared an Instagram person. To which, the unique poster replied, “Yess every order he gets a pack of biscuits.” Another particular person joined in and commented, “This video is wholesome. God protect these pure souls.” A 3rd expressed, “Okay this made my day.” A fourth Instagram person wrote, “Omg! This is adorable!! Priceless. I wish this duo delivered pizzas at my place.”