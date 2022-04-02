Dog always brings something back when out on a walk. Watch cute video

If you ever had a canine as a pet, you’ll know that going out for a stroll is one of the best a part of the day for the canine. Some canine even have some peculiar habits whereas they go on a stroll. Like this doggo that by no means goes on a stroll empty handed on this lovable and hilarious video posted on Instagram.

The video was posted by the web page Dog 19 hours in the past and it has acquired 6.42 lakh views to this point. “What did Nikolai bring on his walk this time?” says the textual content on the video together with a laughing emoji. The canine, a Black Russian Terrier, is seen within the video strolling as its human says “seems normal right”, as she says “walk” and “bright day”. However, the canine turns its face and exhibits a bag of bread in its mouth.

“He never goes on a walk empty handed,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“In case he meets ducks. Or needs a snack. Or meets ducks to make into a snack,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Don’t worry Nikolai, I too need emotional support carbs,” stated one other. “He’s ready for someone to invite him to their picnic,” posted a 3rd.

The video was initially posted by the account theblackrussians, which is a canine account that has over 11.9 thousand followers. The canine Nikolai and Natasha are Black Russian Terriers born on June 16, 2014 in keeping with their Instagram bio.

What do you concentrate on this canine that at all times brings one thing again when out on a stroll?