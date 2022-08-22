Dog and cat meet each other after a year, video of their reunion goes viral

A video that captures the second when a cat and a canine have been reunited a yr aside goes viral on social media and has left folks teary-eyed. The reunion was made attainable after the cat’s ceaselessly household requested the canine’s human to observe her for a few weeks. “They knew straight away,” learn part of the caption shared alongside the video with crying emoticons.

The caption added, “We first let them see each other through the glass, followed by holding Bobbi in my arms and letting Winnie sniff her. Winnie was so happy and excited to see her (as we expected) that we put Bobbi on the table and let them both do their thing. It was a huge success!”

The reunion video was shared on the Instagram web page named Winnie & April. The video opens with a textual content insert that reads, “Last year we fostered kitten for a few months. She and our dog became instant best friends. ” It then exhibits how the 2 bonded earlier than the cat named Bobbi was adopted by her ceaselessly household. As the video progresses, the 2 get reintroduced with a glass door between them. And as quickly as they noticed one another, they have been thrilled a lot that they could not cease wagging their tail.

Watch the candy reunion video under:

The video shared on June 19 has gathered greater than 3.8 million views and counting. It has additionally obtained a number of feedback.

“I’ve fostered and found homes for 12 dogs and 11 cats and it’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” posted a person. “Tail wags X 100000,” commented one other. “That tail! It was super sweet of the two families to let their pets see each other again. It’s not easy to foster pets or children,” wrote a 3rd.

An Instagram consumer commented, “This is one of the most precious things I’ve seen in a long time!” “Why diddn’t you keep the cat? The obvously liked each other that much. Its so heartbroken that there gonna be separated again for the seond time,” one other wrote with a crying emoticon.