Dog babysits human’s baby while he sleeps. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such treasured animals and their bond with their human’s infants is absolutely heartwarming to look at. Dogs are like a much bigger sibling to the infants and watch over them like a babysitter. Like this lovely video posted on Instagram that exhibits a canine guarding its human’s child as he sleeps. The video is absolutely lovely to look at.

The video was posted by the Instagram account the_oakie_dokie on April 8 and it’s got over 1.6 million views thus far. “Mom said I need to leave brother alone so he can sleep,” says the textual content on the video. It then exhibits the canine ready for the infant to get up and it will get a bit stressed because the child isn’t waking up.

“Babysitter status. Daphne has been really good with little Noah! She always looks worried when he starts to cry and is kind of learning that he’s too young to play tug-of-war,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

“Omg your child’s best friend is so sad you won’t wake her up. What a good dog. How sweet this is,” commented an Instagram person. “Best Babysitter,” wrote one other. “She is not going to know what to do when he is mobile!!! They are going to be best friends!!” mentioned a 3rd. Another person wrote, “What a good big sister you are!!”

The canine within the video is called Daphne and it’s a Great Dane. The account has over 32,000 followers.

What do you consider this lovely video of the canine babysitting its human’s child?