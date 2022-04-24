Dog bonds with foster puppies after initially running away from them. Watch

To see a canine bond with little puppies is without doubt one of the most heartwarming issues to see. However, it might take some time earlier than a canine feels comfy with the brand new puppies that its people might have gotten. Like this video shared on Instagram that reveals a canine bonding with foster puppies. The video was posted by the web page ladyandtheblues, a canine account, on April 15 and it’s got greater than 2.1 million views to this point.

The video begins with the canine, a Golden Retriever, assembly the 2 new foster puppies. “First day we brought two foster puppies,” says the textual content on the video. The canine barks on the puppies and runs away from them whereas they’re chasing her. However, after every week, the canine appears to have actually bonded with the puppies as she is seen mendacity subsequent to them and it’s actually cute to see.

“Doesn’t have to be love at first sight. Does your dog like puppies? Apple and Woody are doing well at their new homes,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“This is actually a great depiction of what our families experience the first week! It’s usually annoyance and then acceptance,” commented an Instagram person. “Seeing Lady adapt to having Foster Friends makes me so happy,” posted one other. “As long as their relationship ends with love, it doesn’t matter when it actually happened,” mentioned a 3rd. “This is a Disney movie material,” reads one other remark.

The canine named Lady has over 2.26 lakh followers on Instagram.

