Dog carries his own water bottle while going for a walk. Watch

Do you carry water bottles whereas going out? If you do, then chances are high you’ll relate to this doggo who refuses to exit for a stroll with out his water bottle. There is an opportunity that the video exhibiting this uncommon behavior of the canine will amuse you.

The video is posted on Reddit with the caption, “My dog makes sure we have water for our walks. Never allows me to carry it.” The clip opens to indicate the canine strolling in a disciplined means whereas holding a bottle crammed with water in its mouth.

Take a take a look at the video that you could be find yourself watching greater than as soon as:

The video has been posted just a few days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 1,800 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit varied feedback.

“He likes to stay hydrated,” wrote a Reddit person. “I’m impressed your dog walks, mine has to stop every four inches and sniff, and resniff, pee, resniff and go another four inches,” shared one other. “I think he thinks that he’s taking you for a walk,” joked a 3rd. To which, the unique poster replied, “Most definitely.”

“That’s great! Haha. Does he decide when you guys take a water break?” requested a curious Reddit person. And, additionally they obtained a reply by which the one that shared the video wrote, “No, that’s my decision, but he won’t leave the house until I grab a bottle.”

What are your ideas on the video?