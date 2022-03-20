Dog comes running when it hears the sound of its food bowl. Watch adorable video

People who maintain canines as pets know their love for meals and mealtimes. As quickly as they hear the slightest sound or scent the meals that’s being served to them of their bowl, canines come working round and it’s pleasant to look at. Like this video posted on Instagram by the web page Dogs of Instagram that exhibits a Golden Retriever canine come working when it hears the sound of its bowl crammed with meals.

In the video, the Golden Retriever canine comes working into the room and easily slider over to the human when it hears the clinking sound of the bowl. The canine then sits adorably wanting on the human for its meals. The video has the music of twentieth Century Fox added to it for a extra dramatic impact. The video was posted on March 10 and it’s got greater than 5.82 lakh views up to now.

“20th Century Fox proudly presents: Breakfast at Brinkley’s,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the cute video under:

The put up obtained quite a few feedback with customers praising the cuteness of the canine.

“I’m coming I’m coming. Brakes on. I made it!” commented an Instagram person together with a laughing emoji. “I love the slide at the end,” stated one other. “The perfect good boy sit,” commented a 3rd.

The canine within the video is known as Brinkley and it has over 13,000 followers on Instagram. It lives in North Virginia in keeping with its Instagram bio.

What do you consider this cute canine?