Dog dodges waves on a paddleboard alone like a pro surfer. Video goes viral

Are you somebody who loves watching movies of canine and cats? There are many movies on social media that present canine and cats doing cute antics that are lovable to look at. Some movies additionally present pooches exhibiting their skills. However, what this doggo does is actually unbelievable and gorgeous to look at. A video of a canine browsing on a paddleboard was posted on Instagram and it’s going actually viral. The video of the canine driving the waves is certainly value a watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram account rippinrosiedog on May 4 and it’s got over 19 million views. The canine named Rosie Drottar is seen driving a wave for 25 seconds. The video exhibits an teacher giving the cue to the canine to begin browsing. The canine sporting a life jacket balanced herself on the paddleboard and managed to dodge the waves expertly by standing and ducking identical to a professional surfer.

“25 second ride, surfing is a dog’s life,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

The video has obtained greater than 1.8 million likes and prompted customers to put up a number of feedback.

“Omg this dog is the sweetest. Surf surf surf!” commented an Instagram person. “Born water dog with the soul of a surfer,” posted one other. “The coolest dog ever,” wrote a 3rd. “Surfs way better than me!” posted one other one.

The canine lives in Santa Cruz in California. She has over 35,000 followers on Instagram.

What are your ideas about this surfer canine?