Dog does this when man tries to teach him how to block a punch. Watch cute video

Teaching new issues to your pet isn’t one thing simple. Also, at instances whereas doing so, the furry creatures find yourself doing such issues that will go away you chuckling and saying aww. One such occasion is captured on this video that exhibits a canine named Magnus. There is an opportunity that this video will go away you very glad.

The video is posted on the pooch’s private Instagram web page. “Does your dog know how to fight? I used to train in Krav Maga (which is Israeli self-defense/hand to hand combat). I also boxed and trained in kickboxing. I thought it was time that Magnus learned a few moves. How did he do in his first lesson?” reads the caption posted together with the video.

The video opens to indicate a textual content that reads, “Day 01 of teaching my dog how to fight.” The clip then exhibits a man explaining the canine block a punch. It is what the pooch does when the person really begins the coaching that has now left people saying aww.

Take a look on the tremendous candy video:

The video has been posted about 22 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 6,300 likes and counting. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback.

“Magnus is a lover not a fighter,” wrote an Instagram consumer. Just a few others too echoed the identical notion. “His other defense is his fan group. Anyone attacks him, we attack back,” posted one other. “He is saying spread the love. Dont fight,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?