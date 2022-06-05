Dog fell sick so man misses his brother’s wedding. Watch heartening video

Keeping a canine as a pet could be probably the most joyous issues in life as there’s by no means a boring day with the canine holding you firm and entertaining you with its cute antics. While canine present a lot love and affection in direction of their people, it’s also an enormous duty to personal a pet. Pet dad and mom know the way troublesome it’s to depart their canine behind in the event that they must go someplace. They can also’t go away their canine’s aspect in the event that they fall sick. Like this video shared on Instagram that exhibits how you can be a very accountable canine proprietor.

The video was posted by the Instagram account postothezippypuppy on May 15. It has bought greater than 1.7 million views to date making it viral. The video exhibits how the pet dad and mom of the canine missed an vital marriage ceremony within the household to be with the canine when it fell sick. A voiceover within the video explains that the canine’s dad and mom had been all set to go for a marriage of a member of the family in Kolkata. However, the canine named Posto fell sick on the final minute. The canine had an an infection and refused to eat something. So, the canine’s human cancelled his plan and needed to miss his brother’s marriage ceremony.

“Pet parenting is a big responsibility… What do you think?” says the caption of the video.

“So true… pet parenting is not easy… it’s a big responsibility! Kudos to Baba,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Absolutely. Wish you a speedy recovery. Lots of love to your family,” wrote one other. A 3rd particular person commented, “Every fur baby deserve such parents… Posto dear, get well soon.”

The canine, a cocker spaniel, has greater than 15,000 followers on Instagram. It lives in Bangalore based on its bio.

