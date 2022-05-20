Dog fights with mountain lion to save pet mom. Post about pooch wins hearts

It is usually mentioned {that a} canine is a human’s best friend. There are additionally a number of posts on-line which present the truthfulness of the phrase. Just like this share that paperwork how a pooch fought with a mountain lion whereas risking her life to avoid wasting her pet mother. This is a story that may fill your coronary heart with a heat feeling and go away your eyes moist.

The publish is shared on the official Instagram web page We Rate Dogs. They shared a number of pictures of the canine and in addition a video. The footage and the clip present the canine recovering after getting injured through the assault.

“This is Eva. She saved her human from a mountain lion. It swiped at her mom while they were hiking in Northern California, and Eva fought it off. She’s spent the last few days in the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery and return home tonight. We are proud to award her our highest honor… 15/10,” they wrote.

Take a take a look at the publish to see the 2 footage and a video of the courageous canine:

The publish has been shared about 11 hours in the past. Since being posted, it has gathered greater than 20,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. They couldn’t cease praising the canine for her bravery.

“Welp I’m sobbing I love you Eva thank you for showing the world your heart,” shared an Instagram consumer. “She protecc. She attacc. That’s enough. Good girl, Eva,” posted one other. “Unlimited pets and treats for the rest of her heroic life,” expressed a 3rd. “Omg you sweet Angel!!!” commented a fourth. “The true definition of a hero. Sending so much love to her,” wrote a fifth.

What are your ideas on the publish?