Dog gets sad after getting sick in human’s car, he consoles the pooch. Watch

The bond of affection between a canine and its human is completely pure. A video, shared on Reddit, has once more reminded individuals of that. The clip exhibits a person consoling his canine and telling the pooch how a lot he loves him.

The video opens to point out the within of a automotive the place a canine is seen sitting with a tragic look. Within moments, it will get clear why the canine is feeling down. Turns out, the pooch is feeling responsible after throwing up on its human’s automotive. That is, nevertheless, not all that the video exhibits. The clip additional captures the person’s voice consoling the canine.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was posted a day in the past on Reddit. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 15,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback. Most wrote how the canine is superb.

“What a special soul,” wrote a Reddit person. “He is so precious,” posted one other. “What a gorgeous pupper, he just needed that little head rub to know that he’s still a good boy,” commented a 3rd. “That’s two good souls right there,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video? Did it go away you saying aww?