Dog has a ‘work from home’ schedule, and netizens can’t get over it. Watch

Work from residence has became the brand new regular for a lot of. Not simply people however animals additionally appear to have adopted the change. There are additionally movies shared on Internet that present how the pet infants have became new co-workers for his or her people. Case in level, a canine’s ‘work from home schedule’ showcased on this viral video.

The video posted on Instagram opens to point out a canine named Magnus sitting in entrance of a pc. It then reveals the canine gazing his human and questioning why they’re awake. The video progresses to point out the doggo’s naptime and playtime. Towards the tip, he wonders why he doesn’t get lunch, however daddy does.

The video has been posted on an Instagram web page devoted to the canine. “What is your work schedule?” reads the video’s caption which is posted with a number of hashtags, together with #workschdeule, #labradorlife, and #doglifestyle.

Take a take a look at the video under:

Since being shared every week in the past, the video has amassed over 3,90,000 views and 27,200 likes. Magnus’ ‘work from home’ schedule has additionally prompted folks to share their ideas within the feedback.

“Love this! My dog is pretty much in nap time all day,” posted a person. “The ultimate trust sleeping position,” commented one other. “I love him,” expressed a 3rd.

The video has additionally acquired feedback from different doggo accounts managed by their people.

“I want that work schedule!” commented one. “Dude. Nap time. The arms,” shared one other. “He’s the best co-worker,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the lovely video?