Dog has his own pet, takes soft toy by leash. Watch adorable video

The Internet is stuffed with pet videos which might be pleasant to observe. Having a pet is an lovable feeling altogether. But, have you ever ever heard of a pet having a pet? A video going viral on Instagram exhibits a pooch taking his dinosaur mushy toy by a string that appears like a leash.

The video was posted by an Instagram account that goes by the username @iluvdachshund and is devoted to movies associated to the Dachshund canine breed. The video is credited to an Instagram consumer named Otto (@ottodachshundd). The video was shared with the caption, “My pet has his own pet. (Courtesy of @ottodachshundd)”

Watch the lovable video right here:

The video was posted on August 11 and amassed multiple lakh likes and a number of other feedback from customers with coronary heart emoticons. One of the customers commented, “Look at that. So sweet! Taking care of his own pet toy! Love it.” “The string is totally necessary it’s like his toy’s own leash,” wrote one other consumer.

A 3rd consumer posted with coronary heart emoticons, “Awwww so adorable!!” “I love this. Might do this when I get my pup!! Imagine me walking my puppy while he walks his pet. Love it!!” expressed the fourth.