Dog helps rescue skunk hanging upside down. Here’s what happened

A canine is now receiving numerous love on the Internet after the pooch helped rescue a skunk that was hanging the wrong way up. Woodlands Wildlife Sanctuary, a wildlife rehabilitation heart, posted in regards to the incident on Facebook. There is an opportunity that the story is not going to solely make you smile however will go away you with a heat feeling in your coronary heart too.

“If it wasn’t for Dan’s dog, this poor little girl probably would not have been found. Dan was out walking his dog Saturday evening, and as he was passing by his neighbour’s cottage (they are away during the winter), his dog jumped into the deep snow, ran to the side of the cottage, barking all the way before returning sheepishly back to Jeff in a cloud of ‘ode de skunk’. Taking a closer look, Dan then noticed a skunk hanging upside down, her hind leg wedged between the cellar door and the brick wall,” they wrote.

In the subsequent few traces they added how the creature was rescued. “A quick call to the sanctuary and within an hour we were there; cleats on our boots and snow shovel in hand. Using the shovel to support the skunk, we were amazed to find a real horseshoe on the porch that worked perfectly to pry the door open as we lifted the little stinker out. Slipping and sliding on the sheer ice under the porch, we managed to secure her into a tote and drove back to the sanctuary, windows rolled all the way down and trying not to breathe too deeply,” they defined.

“How long Little Pepita was hanging there we do not know. Thankfully she was found before more damage was done. What we do know is that we’ll be smelling skunky for many more weeks to come as she heals in our nursery from torn tendons and soft tissue damage,” they added. The submit is full with a number of pictures of the skunk.

“Kindness… heartwarming. So happy she is safe and on the mend,” wrote a Facebook person. “Amazing that she was found there. Thanks for helping the stinky ones too,” expressed one other. “Once she realizes that she’s in great care she will be a happy patient. Sometimes we all have a little stinky about us,” commented a 3rd. “Thank you Dan’s dog. I’m sorry he found her the hard way. She is adorable,” posted a fourth.

