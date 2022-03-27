Dog helps visually impaired pooch climb down a flight of stairs. Watch

There are sure movies on the Internet which retains resurfacing again and again. And every time they do, they depart individuals amazed. Just like this video exhibiting a canine serving to its visually impaired good friend climb down a flight of stairs. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you saying aww and can fill your coronary heart with a heat feeling.

The video was initially posted on TikTok again in 2020. According to Daily Mail, it exhibits a canine named Dexter serving to its blind good friend Ginger down a flight of stairs. The video once more created a stir after being re-posted on Reddit. “This dog patiently guiding his blind brother so he can safely go down the stairs,” reads the caption of the video.

We received’t give away every little thing the video exhibits, so have a look your self:

The video has been posted a couple of day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 16,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback.

“So sweet! I have a blind dog too. Please buy and put non-slip strips on the wood stairs (inexpensive) — made a HUGE difference for both of our dogs – but especially the blind one!” urged a pet mother or father. “We don’t deserve dogs,” wrote a Redditor. “That dog and the owners are god sent people with so much patience, empathy and love,” posted a 3rd. “Atta baby. Beautiful to see,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?