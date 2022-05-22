Dog hides beneath table when it sees medicines in human’s hand. Watch cute video

Dogs are such cute and cute animals which can be a supply of fixed amusement for his or her people. It is all the time pleasant to see movies of canine performing like little children. Their playful antics and refusal to take medicines when sick is just like children. Like this video of a golden retriever canine that tries to cover when it sees medicines in its human’s hand. The video is cute to observe and should make you chuckle.

It was posted by the Instagram account goldendaysofjoey three days in the past. The video has obtained greater than 2.90 lakh views to date. The video exhibits the golden retriever canine named Joey hiding beneath a desk when it sees medicines on the hand of its human. It refuses to come back out from beneath the desk because it doesn’t need to take the medication.

“I do a hide from the medicine,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

Since being posted, the video has obtained greater than 19,000 likes and lots of feedback with customers suggesting methods of constructing the canine eat the medication.

“No dog will not have meds like this. My dogs can find it in their food (it’s powdered) still the find it and refuse to eat it. Hide it in cheese they eat only the cheese. They are just too clever,” commented an Instagram consumer. “We should call the pawlice,” posted one other together with laughing emojis. “Try with peanut butter,” one other consumer advisable.

The canine account has greater than 22,000 followers on Instagram. Some of its movies have gone actually viral.

