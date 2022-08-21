Dog hilariously scares herself, falls down the stairs. Watch viral video

There are loads of videos on the Internet that present canines getting terrified of random issues similar to their very own reflection within the mirror, a difficult staircase or balloons. And this video posted on-line that reveals a canine scaring herself is a working example. The video is hilarious and will go away you grinning from ear to ear.

An Instagram web page, Doggos Doing Things, reshared the video. It is credited to an Instagram person Cole Diffner. A textual content insert on the video reads, “Scared herself and acted like nothing happened.” The video opens to point out a canine barking and getting terrified of herself in a laughable method. It then reveals her falling down the steps. What is hilarious to look at is the canine getting up within the nick of time, pretending that nothing occurred.

Watch the viral video beneath:

Since being reshared three days in the past, the video has accrued greater than 1.3 million views. It has additionally gained almost 64,000 likes and tons of of feedback from individuals who discovered the video hilarious. Many additionally enquired in regards to the situation of the canine.

An Instagram web page devoted to a Mini Dachshund named Bruno wrote, “Oh my goodness! Hope they’re ok.” “I can’t stop watching this,” learn a remark from one other doggo web page.

“The sound is comical,” commented a person. “This totally made me lol,” expressed one other with laughing emoticons. A 3rd shared, “This made me laugh soo much!” “I feel terrible for laughing so hard!” wrote a fourth. “Tell me that puppy is ok right now,” commented an Instagram person. “Oh no his little head,” wrote one other.