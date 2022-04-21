Dog holds racquet in mouth and plays tennis. Watch

Dog videos are at all times enjoyable to look at. This clip is strictly the identical and it exhibits a canine taking part in tennis. There is an opportunity that the video might make you need to applaud the canine’s expertise.

Twitter person who goes by the deal with identify Buitengebieden posted the video. They wrote “Eye on the ball…” together with a tennis ball emoji. In the following line, additionally they added that the video was initially posted on the Instagram web page trickspaniel. On the web page, the clip was shared final month. The video was posted with a caption, “Learning to play tennis! His first ever go with a tennis racket!”

The clip opens to indicate a canine standing with a racquet in its mouth. Within moments a person, not seen on the display, throws a ball on the pooch. Without lacking a beat, the furry creatures jumps and hits the ball with its bat.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered almost 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. Alongside, the tweet has additionally gathered about 9,300 likes and counting. The put up has additionally prompted individuals to share varied feedback.

“Ok I know so many trained service dogs and dogs trained for rallies and canine games and have never seen a dog do this before! My dog would absolutely refuse to even start the training process with this!” wrote a Twitter person who additionally hinted that they’re a pet father or mother. “He/she is a true Wimbledon contender,” shared one other. “I did not know dogs played tennis – I am very impressed!” expressed a 3rd. “The goodest boii,” posted a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video? Did the canine depart you impressed too?