Dog hugs man living in tent every morning, viral video will melt your heart

Life is about discovering pleasure in little issues that make us smile extensive. And this specific video shared on-line aptly proves it. The viral clip exhibits a canine’s candy gesture in the direction of a person dwelling on the streets. The heartwarming clip is bound to loosen up your temper and make you go aww, that too, repeatedly.

The video was shared by the Instagram web page Good News Movement and is credited to a TikTok consumer who makes use of the username @colzouti. “This dog Sora doesn’t know prejudices, she only knows love,” learn the caption posted together with the video. The video opens with a textual content insert that claims, “And it’s like that every morning. ” It then exhibits the canine working in the direction of a person who lives inside a tent beside the site visitors sign. As the video progresses, the canine may be seen wagging its tail and giving hugs and kisses to the person.

The video was shared some 21 hours in the past and has garnered greater than 1.6 million views and a flurry of feedback.

“And they make each other’s day. Love this so hard,” commented an Instagram consumer with a coronary heart emoticon. “Dogs are the best,” posted one other. “What a blessing you are Sora!!!!” expressed a 3rd. “Love always wins!” shared a fourth. “That man’s smile says absolutely everything. This is so wonderful,” identified a fifth.